News updates from Hindustan Times: States scramble to map trail of 8,700 Jamaat attendees and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 09:11 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

States scramble to map trail of 8,700 Jamaat attendees

State governments identified on Wednesday nearly 8,700 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and deployed a large posse of police and intelligence officers and anti-terror personnel to trace anyone who attended the event that has emerged as the country’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot.

Read More

Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development

In the race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), scientists around the world are simultaneously using multiple vaccine-development platforms, with DNA- and RNA-based platforms taking the lead because of their potential for speed.

Read More

Kin call TablighiJamaat chief ‘cult figure’, with ‘low profile’

Maulana Saad, the head of the Tablighi Jamaat that came under the spotlight after its headquarters in Delhi emerged as the single-biggest source of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, is known to be a recluse who maintains a low profile.

Read More

Locked in village, Sarfaraz keeps knocking

With humanity facing unprecedented crisis due to coronavirus pandemic, sporting continuance takes a backseat . As fate would have it, Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan and his father find themselves spending lockdown time, confined in Chhatarpur village, Sarfaraz’s maternal home, 17 kms from Azamgarh in UP. Sarfaraz was playing a club match in Bhopal, when news of corona virus’s spread in India began to trickle in.

Read More

Singer Adam Schlesinger dies of coronavirus, Tom Hanks mourns death

Adam Schlesinger, the Grammy and Emmy-winning singer and songwriter best known for rock band Fountains Of Wayne, has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, reports Variety. He was 52.

Read More

Any age is the right age to pick a hobby

An activity that you already enjoyed is a good pick for a hobby, or will lead you to one. Try them in this time of lockdown.

Read More

Zoom says its video calls are not end-to-end encrypted, users hacked with porn content: Here’s what happened

Zoom, a popular video calling app is in hot waters as it confirms the video calls are not end-to-end encrypted. The service also got hacked or ‘Zoom bombed’ by hackers recently, disrupting online classes and revealing personal information of teachers.

Read More