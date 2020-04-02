Grammy-winning singer Adam Schlesinger dies of coronavirus, Tom Hanks mourns death: ‘Terribly sad today’

music

Adam Schlesinger, the Grammy and Emmy-winning singer and songwriter best known for rock band Fountains Of Wayne, has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, reports Variety. He was 52.

Actor Tom Hanks, who was also recently diagnosed with coronavirus, confirmed his death on Twitter. “There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx,” he wrote in his tweet.

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba also confirmed Schlesinger’s death. “I knew him best as a mentor, and a friend. We must take this seriously. People are sick and dying. It is hard to stay locked indoors but lives will be saved. Take care of each other. Rest In Peace, my dear friend,” he wrote. Songwriter Diane Warren said: “RIP Adam Schlesinger. Love and prayers to his family. Thank U for the songs.”

Adam was the bass player and co-songwriter of 90’s band Fountains Of Wayne, delivering hits such as Stacy’s Mom and Hey Julie. He was nominated for all major awards including Golden Globes, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys. He won the Grammy in 2009 for A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All! He won three Emmys as well. He was the songwriter behind the title track of Hanks’ film That Thing You Do, for which he was nominated for the an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award.

Tom and his wife Rita Wilson were in Australia when they were diagnosed with the coronavirus last month. They spent a couple of weeks in quarantine and have returned to their home in US.

