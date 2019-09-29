News updates from Hindustan Times: Three dead, roads flooded after heavy rains batter Bihar and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:51 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

This Diwali, celebrate women power, says PM Narendra Modi in ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address

Back from his trip from the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, his monthly radio broadcast, on Sunday.

Read full story here.

Three dead, roads flooded after heavy rains batter Bihar

At least three people were killed and several feared trapped after a wall collapsed in Bihar’s Bhagalpur following heavy rains in the state, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

Read full story here.

‘Military rule your tradition’: India stings Pakistan at Commonwealth meet

The Ugandan capital Kampala was the setting for the latest face-off between India and Pakistan where New Delhi dismissed Islamabad’s “propaganda” on the Kashmir issue at the general assembly of the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Uganda and said military rule has been Islamabad’s tradition, according to an official statement.

Read full story here.

Nepal captain Paras Khadka creates World Record; beats Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to historic first with his maiden T20I ton

Paras Khadka and historic firsts go hand in hand. The Nepal captain and easily the best batsman the country has produced, holds pretty much all the batting records for Nepal and on Saturday he added another feather to his cap.

Read full story here.

Maharashtra polls: BJP, Shiv Sena may announce seat-sharing deal today

The BJP and Shiv Sena are likely to announce their election strategy and a seat-sharing deal on Sunday for the assembly polls in Maharashtra scheduled for October 21 after marathon meetings between the leaders of the two parties over the week.

Read full story here.

World Heart Day: A feel good starter pack for all kinds of days you face

Happiness, contentment, joy, sorrow, strife, pain are emotions on either side of the spectrum, but all related to one common factor - how these emotions come to affect us and our hearts. September 29, marked as World Heart Day, spreads the word about all that one should do to stay healthy, eat healthy and live well.

Read full story here.

At least 36 killed, many injured in China after bus crashes with truck

At least 36 people died and 36 others were injured in east China when a packed coach with a flat tyre collided with a truck, authorities said Sunday.

Read full story here.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 12:51 IST