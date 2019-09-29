This Diwali, celebrate women power, says PM Narendra Modi in ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:00 IST

Back from his trip from the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, his monthly radio broadcast, on Sunday.

This radio address by PM Modi was broadcasted on All India Radio, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti. This is PM Narendra Modi’s first radio address after his return from the US.

Last month, during his monthly radio address to the nation, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a “new mass movement” against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement.

Follow today’s highlights here:

*During Mann Ki Baat, eminent singer Lata Mageshkar will be conversing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

* PM Narendra Modi wishes singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday. PM Modi had made a call to the singer before embarking on a seven-day US trip.

* There would hardly be anyone who does not show utmost regard for Lata Mangeshkar ji. She is elder to most of us and has been witness to different eras in the country. We address her as ‘didi’. She turns 90 today: PM Modi

* Wish you a very happy birthday, congratulations in advance. May your health be good, your blessings be with all of us, just to pray and salute you, I called you before I left for America: PM Modi to Lata Mangeshkar

* I know that the picture of India is changing with your arrival and that, that makes me very happy: Lata Mangeshkar to PM Modi

* My dear countrymen, with Navratri, from today onwards, the atmosphere of festivals will once again be filled with new enthusiasm, new energy: PM Modi

* This festive season, have you thought about delivery in and delivery out? PM Modi talks about this idea during Mann Ki Baat as a means to spread joy.

* This Diwali, let us celebrate ‘Bharat Ki Lakshmi’. Let us celebrate the skills and strengths of our Nari Shakti: PM Narendra Modi.

* A young student from Arunachal Pradesh has a request for PM Modi- “Can you please write more content relating to parents and teachers for the second edition of Exam Warriors?”

* PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: On one hand, when we experience the ‘Delivery In’ of sweets and gifts, let us think for a moment on the process of ‘Delivery Out’. At least in our homes, items that are in excess and thus, not required anymore, could be allocated for ‘Delivery Out.’

* During Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about a speech at the that left him very impressed. PM added that this speech and the game personified the spirit of sportsmanship.

* PM Modi referred to the speech of young Daniil Medwed during Mann Ki Baat.

* PM Modi said, ‘My dear brothers and sisters, Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, makes an entry into every household in the form of fortune and prosperity.’ ‘Of course, Laxmi should be welcomed in the traditional way. Can we welcome her this year? Daughters are considered Laxmi in our culture. Can we organise programmes to help daughters in villages, towns and cities?

* In order to something more, we could highlight the achievements of our daughters by sharing their achievements on social media. Use hashtag #BHARATKILAXMI, similar to the way we ran a mega campaign “#Selfiwithdaughter”.

* During Mann Ki Baat today, PM Modi talks about why e-cigarettes are harmful.

* PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: We all know that addiction to tobacco is extremely harmful for health and it becomes very difficult to get out of this addiction. People who consume tobacco are vulnerable to diseases like cancer, diabetes, blood pressure etc.

* PM Narendra Modi: There is very little awareness among people about e-cigarettes. They are completely unaware of its danger and for this reason sometimes e-cigarettes find their way into homes out of curiosity.v

*Special guest speaks to PM Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat. It is young Ripudaman who is making Plogging popular across India.

* Ripudaman has initiated a very unique campaign. My attention was drawn towards his work, so, I talked to him on the phone and tried to understand the new experiment being attempted by him: PM Modi

* Ripudaman Belviji is making unique effort by attempting plogging! When I 1st encountered the term ‘Plogging’, it was novel even to me. Perhaps this word is in usage in certain measure in foreign lands. But, in India, Ripudaman has promoted it to great extent: PM Modi

* In view of the kind of lead that India has taken towards environmental protection, today entire world are looking towards India as a model example. I am confident that you will all be a part of campaign for liberation from menace of Single Use Plastic on Oct 2: PM Modi

* It is a matter of pride not only for India but for the entire world today, while we are celebrating ‘#Gandhi150’, our 130 crore countrymen have pledged to be rid from the menace of Single Use Plastic: PM Modi

* It is a matter of pride for every Indian that, on the coming 13th October, His Holiness Pope Francis will declare Sister Mariam Thresia a saint. I pay heart felt tributes to Sister Mariam Thresia and congratulate the citizens of India, and especially our Christian brothers and sisters, for this achievement: PM Modi

* October 31 is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel and that ‘#EkBharatShresthBharat’ is our common dream; hence for that reason, every year on October 31, we run for fostering unison in the country as ‘Run for Unity’, all over the nation: PM Modi

* We have to run for the unity of the country on that day in large numbers; elders, everyone, schools, colleges, all of us have to run for unity in lakhs of villages across the span of Hindustan: PM Modi

* My dear countrymen, you will remember, that on 15 August, I had in my address said from the ramparts of Red Fort that by 2022, you should visit 15 tourist destinations in India: PM Modi

* At least 15 places and if possible, make a program to stay over there for an over night, two-night stay. You should observe, understand and experience India. We have so much diversity: PM Modi

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 10:52 IST