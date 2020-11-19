News updates from Hindustan Times: To curb surge in Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad administration decides to impose night curfew and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:02 IST

Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid- 19 cases

With the number of coronavirus cases witnessing a surge, the Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose night curfew on the city. The curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am in the city till further order.Amid a sudden spike in new cases during the festive season, officials said adequate number of beds have been made available for Covid-19 patients in city hospitals.

HTLS 2020: ‘Oxford Covid-19 vaccine will be priced at Rs 500-600,’ says Adar Poonawalla

Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine will be priced at Rs 500-600 Adar Poonawala, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India told Hindustan Times on Thursday. He said it will take another 3-4 months before the vaccine could be made available to the general public. Poonawala's comments came during the second session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit; Day 1, 'Covid-19: Where Do We Stand'.

Cyber and space domains focus of £16.5 billion UK defence push

The UK government on Thursday announced the establishment of a National Cyber Force manned with intelligence and military personnel as part of a £16.5 billion push in the defence sector as the country prepares for life out of the EU from January 1, 2021.

Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital

Poet-activist Varavara Rao, jailed in the Bhima Koregaon case, is being treated for urinary tract infection at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital where he was shifted on Wednesday night, said a doctor who did not wish to be named.

30-minute-long closed-door meeting with CM led to Bihar minister Mewalal Choudhary’s resignation

Barely hours after assuming charge as Bihar education minister on Thursday, Mewalal Choudhary, JD(U) MLA from Tarapur, tendered his resignation from the ministry. Opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had been pulling the government and attacking Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for inducting Choudhary who was earlier expelled from the party in 2017 after an FIR was lodged against him in a corruption case. On the advice of the chief minister, Governor Phagu Chauhan accepted Choudhary's resignation.

India vs Australia: ‘Who will open, who will bat at four when Virat Kohli goes?’ - Ricky Ponting says ‘India have more questions to answer’

India captain Virat Kohli made a huge decision ahead of the Australia series to take paternal leave after the first Test in Adelaide. It meant that Kohli will miss the remainder of the three Tests in Australia, something that has become a topic of discussion in cricketing circles.

Sushant Singh Rajput discussed film on ‘ISI, Kasab’ a day before his death, had another meeting on June 15: report

Sushant Singh Rajput's agent told three investigating agencies that the late actor was in talks for a film about the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Producer Ramesh Taurani had previously confirmed that he'd spoken to Sushant about the project just one day before the actor's death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, and his final release was Dil Bechara, which debuted on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service a few weeks later.