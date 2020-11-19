Sushant Singh Rajput discussed film on ‘ISI, Kasab’ a day before his death, had another meeting on June 15: report

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s agent told three investigating agencies that the late actor was in talks for a film about the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Producer Ramesh Taurani had previously confirmed that he’d spoken to Sushant about the project just one day before the actor’s death.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, and his final release was Dil Bechara, which debuted on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service a few weeks later.

According to India Today, Uday Singh Gauri from CornerStone LLP -- a talent management agency, in statements to the Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Enforcement Directorate, said that Sushant was in talks for a film about the ‘Police, ISI and Kasab’.

Gauri said that on June 13, he’d connected Sushant to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and producer Taurani, and they’d had a discussion for around seven minutes. The report notes that Gauri’s call log details reveal that he contacted Sushant ‘five to six’ times on the 13th. Gauri said that another call was scheduled for the 15th.

When asked if he was planning to sign Sushant, Taurani had previously told Times Now, “I was but I don’t want to comment on it.” He then requested the reporter to ‘let the CBI do their work’.

Gauri had said at the time, “We did a narration where Nikkhil Advani narrated an idea to him. You should actually corroborate this with Nikkhil Advani and Ramesh Taurani too. They had called me and I had called Sushant. It was a four-way conference call between Nikkhil Advani, Ramesh Taurani, myself and Sushant.”

He’d added, “I was on the call but I was just hearing because the narration was being given by Nikkhil. Nikkhil was talking, Sushant was talking and Ramesh ji was talking. He (Sushant) was asking the right questions.”

“Nikkhil would ask as to what he understood. And he would say that I have understood till this point. Then he would take the conversation forward. So it was that kind of a conversation, it wasn’t very long,” he added.

