News updates from Hindustan Times: UN expects a global baby boom led by India due to Covid-19 lockdowns and all the latest news

May 07, 2020

UN expects a global baby boom led by India due to Covid-19 lockdowns

The United Nations on Thursday projected a sharp rise in global birth rates led by India in the months since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, which prompted lockdowns in several countries. Read more.

‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to the Union minister Piyush Goyal on the Vizag gas leak in which 11 people have died. Read more.

NDRF’s chemical and biological team to assess Vizag gas leak

The situation at the LG Polymer industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam where a gas leak killed at least 11 people early Thursday has been contained, the chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. Read more.

Deliberately infecting healthy people with coronavirus may speed Covid vaccine studies, says WHO

Such studies, which pose significant potential dangers to subjects, may be considered in dire situations and with certain disclosures and protections, a working group of the United Nations health agency said in a report posted Wednesday on its website. Read more.

What will the new normal be like for athletes in training?

Empty stadiums, antibody tests, not using locker rooms, showering only when they get home, no sharing of equipment, no running in the slipstream of others—these are just some things that may become the new normal for athletes as they return to training in the Covid-19 environment. Read more.

Puneet Issar on playing Duryodhan in Mahabharat: ‘My body turned black and blue after climax fight scene with Bheem’

Puneet Issar, known for playing the lead antagonist Duryodhan in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, is one of the very few actors who actually got to play his dream role in the hit mythological show. Read more.

Rabindranath Tagore 159th Birth Anniversary: Date, significance, lesser-known facts about Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or Rabindra Jayanti is a cultural celebration to mark the birth anniversary of the luminary, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. Read more.

This video of a cheetah, vultures and a lion fighting over the same catch shows the real king of the jungle

Lions are known as the king of the jungle and this video shot in South Africa shows exactly why. The Kruger Sightings YouTube channel shared incredible footage of three different predators fighting for the same food. But the animal that ultimately steals the loot and how it does it shows who the real king is. Read more.

‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he views Covid-19 as an act of war against an invisible enemy. He added that they don’t know how it got there and it should have been stopped. The US President went on to say that he views the situation as worse than Pearl Harbour or 9/11. Watch here.