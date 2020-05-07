‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak

india

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:09 IST

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to the Union minister Piyush Goyal on the Vizag gas leak in which 11 people have died.

“Wrote to Minister of Commerce and Industry Sri @PiyushGoyal Ji on various issues pertaining to the #VizagGasLeak including bringing in specialists from India & abroad to deliver expert medical care to residents of #Visakhapatnam,” Naidu said on Twitter, pasting copies of the letter.

Wrote to Minister of Commerce and Industry Sri @PiyushGoyal Ji on various issues pertaining to the #VizagGasLeak including bringing in specialists from India & abroad to deliver expert medical care to residents of #Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/M6FGPH08Vl — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) May 7, 2020

He also demanded necessary equipment to estimate the exact size of the area affected by the gas leak. He also demanded evacuation of all the animals in the area and deployment of veterinary doctors.

He also demanded closure of LG Chemicals from where the harmful gas leaked and a thorough enquiry into the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex- gratia payment of Rs one crore each to the kin of those killed in the styrene gas leak incident.

The chief minister announced a committee to probe into the mishap and also said the government would talk to the LG Polymers management seeking job for the kin of the deceased in any of its businesses.

Of the two styrene tanks in the plant, the leak occurred from one that was holding about 1,800 kilo litres of the chemical, reports news agency PTI.

LG Chem, meanwhile, said that the gas leak is now under control. The company also said that it is cooperating with Indian authorities to help residents and employees.

South Korean ambassador Shin Bong-kil on Thursday expressed shock and sorrow at the gas leak incident, describing it as a “highly unfortunate”.

“I am shocked and saddened by the news of the accident that occurred at the LG Polymers plant in Venkatapuram, Andhra Pradesh, that caused loss of valuable lives with many falling ill,” Shin said in a statement.

Emergency services rushed more than 300 people to hospital and evacuated hundreds more from areas near the chemical plant, police officials said.