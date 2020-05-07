NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak

india

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:30 IST

The situation at the LG Polymer industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam where a gas leak killed at least 11 people early Thursday has been contained, the chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

“The leakage from factory is now minimal, but the NDRF will be there till it is totally plugged….Overall the situation is under control. The NDRF personnel will be there to assist local administration till it is required,” the force’s Director General S N Pradhan said.

A special team of the NDRF with expertise in chemical, biological and nuclear fields will be flying in from Pune to study the situation.

“The chemical, biological, nuclear and radiological team of the NDRF is the 5th battalion in Pune. This is a chemical disaster and that is why the Commandant Anupam Shrivasta and his team of four personnel will be flying in from Pune to assess the situation on the ground and give any assistance required,”

Pradhan said and NDRF team had reached the site of the accident shortly after the local administration had been informed about the gas leak.

The team first neutralised the situation inside the LG polymer factory and then helped in the evacuation of the villagers.

About 200-250 families living in nearby areas of factory in Vizag have been evacuated following the styrene gas leak. The leak has affected about 1,000 people.

The NDRF chief said the intensity of the gas had diminished after water had been sprayed but it is a matter of investigation to find out how much gas had leaked.