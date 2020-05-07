e-paper
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang said one of the antidotes to the reactions caused by the gas inhalation is drinking a lot of water.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 15:42 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Visakhapatnam: An affected man being taken for treatment at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam.)
Visakhapatnam: An affected man being taken for treatment at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam.)(PTI)
         

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday listed out preventive measures for people living around the area affected by the styrene gas leak at LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam. The plant is located in Visakhapatnam’s RR Venkatapuram village.

If the skin feels itchy, “wash your skin with soap,” the tweet read. “Take milk, banana and jaggery to neutralise the effect of gas,” AP Police said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang said one of the antidotes to the reactions caused by the gas inhalation is drinking a lot of water. The AP Police have also urged people in the nearby areas to wear a mask for protection, even while at home.

Watch | Vizag gas leak: PM Modi holds meet with NDMA; gas neutralized | Key details

On feeling irritation in eyes, one should wash them thoroughly and use eye drops, it said.

Also read: What is styrene, the gas that leaked from Vizag plant and killed 11

On feeling a sense of uneasiness, people have been directed to call at 108 and seek immediate help.

Previously, the Andhra Pradesh Police rubbished the reports of a second gas leak at the premise of LG Polymers chemical plant.

“Reports of a second leak at #LGPolymers premises are false. Maintenance team was repairing the system and some vapour was let out. There is NO second leak,” the tweet read.

Also read: ‘Gas leak might have occurred from storage tank,’says Andhra Pradesh minister

Poisonous styrene gas leaked from the chemical plant during the early hours of the morning when families in the surrounding villages were asleep. At least 11 people have been killed and thousands have fallen sick. Hundreds have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

“Around 1,000 to 1,500 people were evacuated of which more than 800 were taken to hospital,” SN Pradhan, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) DG said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 1 crore each as compensation to the kin of those who have been killed in the tragedy.

