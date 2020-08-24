News updates from Hindustan Times: US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:02 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19

American authorities announced on Sunday an emergency authorization for doctors to use blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment against the disease that has killed over 176,000 in the US.

Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China

India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has explicitly stated that a military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Ladakh is on the table, but will be exercised only if talks between the two armies and the diplomatic option are unfruitful.

CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader

Congress president Sonia Gandhi looks set to announce her decision to step down at Monday's meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, after 103 Congress leaders wrote a letter to her this month, seeking a complete rehaul of the organisation.

‘I miss my friend a lot’: PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley on first death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on the first anniversary of his death for his diligent service to the country and his "wit, intellect, legal acumen".

Suresh Raina: A shoulder for giants

No other illustrious career for the Indian cricket team is as difficult to reduce to its essence as Suresh Raina'.

Weight loss tips: From drinking water before meals to eating spicy food, here are some simple steps to shed those extra kilos

A major bane of months of Covid-19 lockdown and work from home is that it has cut down massively on our outdoor activities and added extra unwanted kilos to our couch potato selves.

Harsh Goenka shares tip on what to do if you’re tired of Zoom meetings. Watch

The pandemic has drastically changed people's working model and working from home is the new reality for many. One part of this new norm of life is attending numerous meetings through video conferencing apps.

Amitabh Bachchan is back on sets of KBC 12 after Covid-19 recovery, shares pic of ‘a sea of blue PPE’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). On Sunday, the veteran actor shared a picture from the sets.