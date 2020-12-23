News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand tables bill to grant ex-gratia to dependents of martyred army, para-military personnel and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:52 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand proposes ex-gratia to dependents of martyred army, para-military personnel

The Uttarakhand government, on the second day of winter session in Assembly, tabled Uttarakhand Martyr’s Dependent Ex-gratia Grant Bill, 2020 to provide a one-time ex-gratia for livelihood to dependents of soldiers of armed forces and paramilitary forces in future, killed in war or border skirmishes. Read More

‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took a swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the results of District Development Council (DDC) election poured in. Abdullah said the numbers show that the BJP is not even “fully Jammu based” party. Read More

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora

The police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora, along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), busted a terror network, news agency ANI reported. The network of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad was involved in the grenade lobbing incidents in Tral . Read More

‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur’s jibe after Jammu and Kashmir DDC election results

With Gupkar Alliance getting a clear majority in many of the districts in Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council election and the BJP emerging as the single largest party, both the alliance of the regional parties of J&K and the BJP. Read More

America denies China expelled US Navy warship near Spratly Islands

China falsely claimed that it expelled an American warship from the South China Sea (SCS) on Tuesday, the US Navy has said, adding that Beijing’s statement was an effort to assert its illegitimate claims. Read More

Nerdy but with style: Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, in 90s inspired Bhaane dress, leaves us with hearts in eyes

There is no fashionista who has her finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse and is not inspired by Bollywood slayer, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Gifted with the rare trait of acing any retro look or urban contemporary apparel, Sonam never fails to cut a stylish figure. Read More

Wild horses ‘steal’ baby stroller from couple, incident sparks laughter

In an incident which probably can only be described as bizarre, a few horses ‘stole’ a baby stroller from a couple in Florida. Shared on the official Twitter profile of Dikembe Dudes, an American rock band, the post thread is filled with images and videos that detail the incident. Read More

‘Rahul Gandhi won’t know if potatoes grow above or below soil’: BJP leader

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over their support to the protesting farmers. The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi does not even know if potatoes grow under or above the soil. Watch