Nerdy but with style: Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, in 90s inspired Bhaane dress, leaves us with hearts in eyes

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:01 IST

There is no fashionista who has her finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse and is not inspired by Bollywood slayer, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Gifted with the rare trait of acing any retro look or urban contemporary apparel, Sonam never fails to cut a stylish figure as she goes continues to be fashion world’s knight in shining armour.

Sonam has always proven to be the epitome of modern femininity by opting for fashion ensembles with modern silhouettes and strong colour use. Her effortless combination of traditional with contemporary, unique sense of style and ability to literally pull off any clothing has not only left international designers smitten but also made her dominate the fashion world ever since she stepped in the industry.

Often pursued by luxury brands, Sonam even has the knack to make ordinary everyday things look super chic and stylish and her latest set of pictures from a bookstore in London’s Notting Hill are no different. Ever since hubby Anand Ahuja’s Bhaane turned 8 this December, Sonam has been raking a storm in 90s inspired fashionable looks as she stepped out to pick flowers or coffee in the brand’s ensembles.

In her latest set of pictures, Sonam spilled the “perfect formula” to make her “a happy gal” and it is a treat for sore eyes. Dressed in a neat midi dress featuring knife pleat details in the bodice and skirt, Sonam looked every bit gorgeous in the cosy bookstore.

The calf length dress came with muddy mushroom print and bracelet length sleeves. It originally costs Rs 2,999 on Bhaane’s website.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Bhaane midi ( bhaane.com )

The dress was held at the waist with a brown leather belt and teamed it with a blue jacket sporting rolled up sleeves. Pulling back her hair in a messy bun, Sonam accessorised her look with a metallic silver choker, a pair of large black framed reading glasses and a leather handbag as she completed the attire with a pair of knee-length boots.

Opting for smokey eyes heavy with mascara-laden eyelashes, Sonam wore a dab of luscious pink liptint, on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted cheeks. Whoever said that going to a bookstore was nerdy business, needs to rethink it after going through Sonam’s jaw-dropping look.

“Hitting up my favourite book shop in Notting Hill, spending time doing nothing but reading - obviously in @bhaane! The quiet and quaint store has my heart and the new lockdown regulations are making me miss it so bad (sic),” Sonam shared in one of the captions. In another one, Sonam revealed, “Sometimes I read to learn. Sometimes I read to grow. But most of the times, I read to escape. Spending time in my most favourite book store in Notting Hill with the most comfiest companion - @bhaane! (sic).”

In yet another set of pictures, Sonam spilled, ““Today, a reader. Tomorrow, a leader.” - Margaret Fuller Visiting my favourite book store in London, wearing my favourite @bhaane dress. I mean, this is the perfect formula to make Sonam a happy gal (sic).”

We cannot take our eyes off Sonam’s elegant look which celebrates simplicity and the spirit of individuality. How are you going to recreate it?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter