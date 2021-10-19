News updates from Hindustan Times: West Bengal BJP protests after youth wing leader shot dead, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP protests after youth wing leader shot dead in Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at 6am on Tuesday, began an eight-hour-long general strike in Uttar Dinajpur after Mithun Ghosh, the district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing, was fatally shot on Sunday. Ghosh was killed by “criminals” backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP has alleged. Read more

'Looked out of rhythm; didn't practice': Parthiv lists 2 'worries' for India despite win over England in warm-up game

As India defeated England by 7 wickets in their first warm-up game of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Monday, it was evident that the team regrouped well following the completion of the IPL less than 72 hours ago by dishing out a clinical show. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan smoked half-centuries, while Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah looked lethal with the ball. Read more

When Sunny Deol explained why wife Pooja, mom Prakash Kaur keep low profile: 'Neither my father nor I have forced them'

Sunny Deol, who turned a year older on Tuesday, has had his share of success in Bollywood. Having made his acting debut with Betaab in 1983, Sunny has starred in a number of hit movies, including Ghayal, Border and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. However, his wife Pooja Deol has opted for a life away from the limelight, much like his mother Prakash Kaur. Read more

Katrina Kaif in standout Sabyasachi saree promotes Sooryavanshi, inspires our Diwali 2021 look

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was snapped at Film City in Mumbai with director Rohit Shetty to promote their much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi on Ranveer Singh's show The Big Picture. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, will hit the theatres around Diwali. Katrina dressed to slay in a standout ethnic look - an embroidered saree - for the promotional event. It should definitely inspire your Diwali 2021 wardrobe. Read more

Watch: Couple floats to wedding venue in cooking vessel in rain-hit Kerala

A couple in Kerala sailed to their wedding venue as heavy rains lashed the southern state. The couple was seen in a cooking vessel in Kerala’s Alappuzha. The video of the couple went viral on social media. The bride Aishwarya & groom Akash are seen sitting in a round cooking pot. Watch more