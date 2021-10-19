When Sunny Deol explained why wife Pooja, mom Prakash Kaur keep low profile: 'Neither my father nor I have forced them'

Sunny Deol, who turned a year older on Tuesday, has had his share of success in Bollywood. Having made his acting debut with Betaab in 1983, Sunny has starred in a number of hit movies, including Ghayal, Border and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. However, his wife Pooja Deol has opted for a life away from the limelight, much like his mother Prakash Kaur.

When the Darr actor was once asked about the women in the Deol household staying away from the spotlight, he clarified that it was their own decision.

“Neither my mother nor my wife was forced to stay away from the limelight. My wife is her own person. She has always had the liberty to make her own decisions. To not make public appearances is her own call. Like I said, neither my father (Dharmendra) nor I have forced the women in our family to follow our rules,” he said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2013.

Although Pooja, Prakash and for that matter, even Sunny's sisters Vijeta Deol and Ajeita Deol have opted for a life away from the spotlight, Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini chose to continue her career in the film industry after marriage. The couple's older daughter Esha Deol is also an actor.

Meanwhile, Sunny has been busy with his political career in the last few years. The actor is an elected Member of the Parliament from the Gurdaspur constituency.

Sunny will return to Bollywood with the upcoming film Apne 2, in which he will reunite with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. The family franchise will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. The film was initially set for a Diwali 2021 release but has now been delayed.