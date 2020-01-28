News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘What happened to those jobs, India’s image?’ : Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi and all the latest news at this hour

‘What happened to those jobs, India’s image?’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi, keeping his focus on the state of the country’s economy under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, said the Prime Minister Modi “probably hasn’t studied or understood economics”.Read more

Supreme Court allows introduction of African Cheetah in India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre to introduce the African cheetah to a suitable habitat in India, including Kuno Palpur in Madhya Pradesh, almost 10 years after the plan was envisaged by then environment minister Jairam Ramesh and put on hold by the apex court. Read more

India vs New Zealand: ‘He is a match-winner and he is here to stay’: Team India’s batting coach on young star

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour was all praise for Shreyas Iyer for his consistent run of scores in the middle order. He believes that the Mumbai batsman is aware of his game and hence, knows how to respond to pressure scenarios. Read more

China’s Great Wall Motors set for India debut at Auto Expo 2020

China’s largest SUV manufacturer Great Wall Motors (GWM) on Tuesday said it will showcase various products and technologies during the upcoming Auto Expo next month as part of its launch in the Indian market. Read more

Jojo Rabbit movie review: Taika Waititi humanises Hitler in the most well-made bad movie of 2019

Jojo Rabbit is a creative flex so extraordinarily misguided that I fear the age-old Hollywood tradition of rewarding filmmakers for delivering financially successful films by writing them a blank cheques to pursue passion projects might be discontinued. It is the most well-made bad movie of the year. Read more

Priyanka Chopra Jonas tried to pull the iconic Jennifer Lopez Versace look at Grammy’s 2020. Top plunging neckline looks that created a buzz

Priyanka Chopra’s look at the 2020 Grammy awards was a newsmaker. Her appearance alongside husband and musician Nick Jonas made several headlines, the actor wore a gorgeous white Ralph and Russo tasselled couture gown with a long trail. The kimono-style gown received a lot of applause, but several also criticised it for being too risque. Read more