News updates from Hindustan Times: What made Shah Faesal change his mind so abruptly, asks Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:18 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What made Shah Faesal change his mind so abruptly, asks Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday questioned the resignation of former IAS officer Shah Faesal as president of the J&K People’s Movement party last year. Read more.

In UK, only 53% people likely to go in for a coronavirus vaccine finds recent study

A large number of young people in the United Kingdom, one of the worst hit countries by the Covid-19 pandemic, are likely to steer clear of the coronavirus vaccine, according to a new study. The research has found that 22% of people under the age of 34 have said they may or may not go in for the vaccine as opposed to 11% of those aged between 55 and 75—who have wanted to avoid the jab. Read more.

‘Before you pull, you should know who you’re facing’: When Shoaib Akhtar sledged Ashish Nehra in Punjabi

The rivalry shared between India and Pakistan is filled with legendary tales and adding to the list is former left-arm fast bowler Ashish Nehra, who has revealed one such incident where Shoaib Akhtar had some words to say to him. Read more.

Randeep Hooda broke his pledge for Extraction, apologised at a gurudwara after cutting his hair: ‘I was very heartbroken throughout the filming’

Actor Randeep Hooda was waiting to play a Sikh soldier in his Hindi film Battle of Saragarhi when he landed one of the lead roles in the Hollywood film, Extraction. The actor had grown his beard and hair for the long-delayed film and had pledged not to cut them until the completion of the Battle if Saragarhi. The Sarabjit actor has now opened up about how heartbroken he was when he had to break his promise in order to get into the look of his character in Extraction. Read more.

‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stood by his remark on actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his father’s relationship. The Shiv Sena leader said that Sushant was not on good terms with father KK Singh. Raut added that he has sympathies for Singh, but there are ‘many things that will come to surface’. Watch video.

Galaxy M51 could be the next powerful Samsung mid-range phone in India

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been in the news for quite some time now. Over the past couple of months, reports have detailed the features that Samsung’s upcoming M-series smartphone is expected to feature. Now, a new report says that the phone is getting closer to launch. Read more.

Sweatsuit is the new pantsuit

With nowhere to go and actors spending a great deal of time indoors, active wear separates and twinsets have replaced dresses and pantsuits. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, from Deepika Padukone to Esha Gupta - actors have been spotted chilling in their sporty leggings, yoga pants and crop tops. Internationally, the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner have been spotted sporting active wear separates. Read more.

Netflix India boards the trend train with these ‘Binod’ inspired memes. Check them out

If you’ve been on the Internet recently, then you may have heard of the Binod trend. As peculiar as it sounds, under this trend everything and everyone is, you guessed it, Binod. Read more.