What made Shah Faesal change his mind so abruptly, asks Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 20:11 IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday questioned the resignation of former IAS officer Shah Faesal as president of the J&K People’s Movement party last year.

“Kashmir is abuzz about Shah Faesal resigning as President JKPM, a party he founded in Feb, 2019. What made a man deeply passionate about bringing effective change to people of J&K through politics change his mind so abruptly?” she said a tweet. Her Twitter handle is now operated by her daughter Iltija.

Another tweet said, “A UPSC topper & Harvard scholar who excelled as a civil officer & had no dearth of career options. Shah Faesal post 5th Aug said in a BBC interview that a Kashmiri leader could only be a stooge or a separatist now. He was detained right after & slapped with PSA subsequently.”

Mehbooba has also been booked under the Public safety Act (PSA) and has been in detention since August, 5 2019. Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended her detention by another three months under the PSA.

Mehbooba backed Faesal saying JKPM’s vision document was well within the realm of constitutional rights.

“Unlike other mainstream parties, he had no political baggage & therefore enjoyed considerable popularity & credibility amongst masses. JKPMs vision document was well within realm of constitutional rights given to J&K.”

She went on to accuse the Centre of arm twisting of political parties and leaders who refuse to accept scrapping of Article 370.

Earlier Monday, the JKPM released a statement saying Faesal had asked the party to “spare him from the organisational responsibilities”.

“Dr Shah Faesal had informed state executive members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organisation,” the JKPM said.