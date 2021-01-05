News updates from Hindustan Times: Will take the vaccine which health ministry specifies for me, says Niti Aayog member and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 21:10 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Will take that vaccine...’: What Niti Aayog member says about his preference between Covishield and Covaxin

Amid the raging debate over the efficacy of indigenous Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and Pune’s National Institute of Virology, the Centre on Tuesday clarified why Covaxin has been given the emergency-use approval though its third phase trial is still going on. Read more

Mixed response to Tamil Nadu allowing 100% seating in theatres

Tamil Nadu government’s decision to allow 100 per cent seating in cinemas from the current 50 per cent capacity has evoked mixed response amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and a new variant of the virus being detected in four people in the state. While some movie goers welcomed the move, experts are worried that people gathered inside an enclosed space will lead to further spread of the virus. Read more

Congress MLA loses status of leader of opposition in Assam assembly

Leader of the Congress legislature party in Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia has lost his position as leader of opposition (LoP) after two MLAs of his party quit and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

Fake Covid-19 vaccines are flooding the dark web as slow vaccine rollout frustrates

As millions of people await their turn to get a Covid-19 vaccine that could be months away, scammers online, in emails and on messaging apps are luring victims with claims they can deliver shots within days for as little as $150. Covid-19 vaccine scams are on the rise, according to European and US government officials who are warning the public of fraudsters out for money and personal data. Read more

India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Ajinkya Rahane & co. likely to make two changes in Sydney

After a memorable win at MCG to get back the series at level pegging, Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team will look to continue the same form in Sydney in the third Test. The Indian team is expected to make a couple of changes, as fast bowler Umesh Yadav who was in impressive form in the first two games with the new ball, was ruled out of the series due to a strained calf muscle. Read more

Shashi Tharoor responds to Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal: ‘I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you’

Politician and author, Shashi Tharoor, has responded to actor Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal to his call for homemaking to be designated a salaried profession. Earlier on Tuesday, Kangana had said, “we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom.” Read more

Samsung teases laptop screen tech that will be showcased in upcoming “First Look 2021” event

If you have been following Samsung, you might be aware that the company is hosting the “First Look 2021” event tomorrow (January 6). In the teaser, the company talked about introducing new screen technology for the masses through different devices. Read more

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday flaunt their Maldives tan, quirky fashion at Mumbai airport, get gossip mills rolling

Khaali Peeli actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday got the rumour mills going when they shared pictures from the same resort during their Maldives vacation, and were even spotted at Mumbai airport arriving together, skins sun tanned, wearing quirky casual outfits. Read more

The Weeknd changes Instagram profile pic to this fan art, twitter reacts

Canadian singer, The Weeknd has captured netizens’ attention. This time around it is not for his trendy tunes or captivating music videos but for a rather unique reason. The mastermind behind songs such as Save Your Tears recently changed his Instagram profile picture to a sketch of himself that a fan drew. Read more

Watch| Covid: What led to DCGI nod of Covishield & Covaxin in India? IMCR DG explains