The Weeknd changes Instagram profile pic to this fan art, twitter reacts

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 20:08 IST

Canadian singer, The Weeknd has captured netizens’ attention. This time around it is not for his trendy tunes or captivating music videos but for a rather unique reason. The mastermind behind songs such as Save Your Tears recently changed his Instagram profile picture to a sketch of himself that a fan drew. The fan art is unusual, to say the least. The Weeknd’s decision to make the drawing his Instagram display picture has sparked a lot of Twitter chatter.

@Tw1tterPicasso created this sketch in 2017, but the drawing came to The Weeknd’s attention only recently when another Twitter user named ‘Albert’ reshared it.

The image shows a screenshot of a tweet. ( Twitter )

Take a look at the original post:

If you’re left feeling a plethora of emotions after seeing that image, know that you’re not alone. But, whatever you may feel, one thing was for sure - The Weeknd definitely liked the sketch because he went as far as making it his Instagram profile picture.

The image shows a screenshot of The Weeknd’s profile. ( Instagram )

Here’s how tweeple reacted to it:

The Weeknd is more appreciative than most men that i drew sobsss https://t.co/k4NqihD9rF — Panic! At Google Classroom (@izzanqistan) January 4, 2021

Soon, a trend called ‘I drew The Weeknd’ started wherein many shared sketches of the singer they’d created. Here are some examples from the micro-blogging platform:

Hi, I also drew The Weeknd 🥲 pic.twitter.com/7Uy9gKo1Mz — brendamichelle (@BrendaMichelle_) January 3, 2021

i drew the weeknd because why not pic.twitter.com/wJNXEnvHcp — الشاي بلبن المزمزء (@Shaybelaban_) January 4, 2021

Some tweets were less artistic than they were amusing. Check out some such shares below:

i drew the weeknd pic.twitter.com/0cgqcS4m6Z — Abels wife (@stargirlhoursxo) January 3, 2021

i DrEw ThE WeEkNd pic.twitter.com/QmFcJQQ6aS — LeoXO (@ReppingXO) January 3, 2021

guys i drew the weeknd pic.twitter.com/K4BYtdRgei — sarah (@oakonthetrack) January 5, 2021

