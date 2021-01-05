e-paper
The Weeknd changes Instagram profile pic to this fan art, twitter reacts

The Weeknd changes Instagram profile pic to this fan art, twitter reacts

Twitter user @Tw1tterPicasso made this sketch of the Canadian singer, The Weeknd.

Jan 05, 2021
The image shows The Weekend.
The image shows The Weekend. (Twitter/@Tw1tterPicasso)
         

Canadian singer, The Weeknd has captured netizens’ attention. This time around it is not for his trendy tunes or captivating music videos but for a rather unique reason. The mastermind behind songs such as Save Your Tears recently changed his Instagram profile picture to a sketch of himself that a fan drew. The fan art is unusual, to say the least. The Weeknd’s decision to make the drawing his Instagram display picture has sparked a lot of Twitter chatter.

@Tw1tterPicasso created this sketch in 2017, but the drawing came to The Weeknd’s attention only recently when another Twitter user named ‘Albert’ reshared it.

The image shows a screenshot of a tweet.
The image shows a screenshot of a tweet. ( Twitter )

Take a look at the original post:

If you’re left feeling a plethora of emotions after seeing that image, know that you’re not alone. But, whatever you may feel, one thing was for sure - The Weeknd definitely liked the sketch because he went as far as making it his Instagram profile picture.

The image shows a screenshot of The Weeknd’s profile.
The image shows a screenshot of The Weeknd’s profile. ( Instagram )

Here’s how tweeple reacted to it:

Soon, a trend called ‘I drew The Weeknd’ started wherein many shared sketches of the singer they’d created. Here are some examples from the micro-blogging platform:

Some tweets were less artistic than they were amusing. Check out some such shares below:

What are your thoughts on this?

