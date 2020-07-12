News updates from Hindustan Times: With over 7k fresh Covid cases, Maharashtra’s tally tops 2.5 lakh and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 20:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

With over 7,000 fresh infections in 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh

With an addition of 7,827 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally has jumped to 2,54,427, state health department bulletin stated on Sunday. The state has reported 173 coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,289. Read more

At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why

The buzz in the state bureaucratic circles is that Pilot has differences with bureaucrats in his departments, especially in the public works department (PWD). Political appointments are also due in the state and Pilot, obviously, wants some of his people accommodated. Read more

UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe

The petition filed by Sharma and his wife Vinita Sirohi, sought a CBI probe into the incident besides asking for protection citing the encounter killings of six other accused including the main accused Vikas Dubey. Read more

‘Ganguly came to our dressing room and asked us not to create an issue:’ Sangakkara recalls incident regarding Dada

Ganguly entered the Sri Lankan dressing room after the match to check whether everyone was on the same page regarding a particular incident. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta thanks fans for support: ‘Let’s have faith in God and his justice’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her gratitude for the love and support received from his fans during this difficult time. She said that she was overwhelmed by the love and thanked everyone. Read more

Here’s why the ban against the 59 Chinese apps may not be lifted any time soon

According to reports, the government has also stopped these apps from obtaining an injunction to block the ban order. Read more

Covid-19: Here’s how you can help your children cope with pandemic stress, according to the WHO

Considering how young and unaware they are, the responsibility to educate, nourish and protect them falls on the adults they live with. WHO has issued a guideline to aid you in better providing for your children. Read more

WATCH | Anubhav Sinha: ‘Insider-outsider debate superficial, starkids have their share of difficulties’

The director of the recent Thappad in a freewheeling chat on his films, his take-no-prisoners approach on social media and the nepotism debate that was reignited after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Watch the video here.