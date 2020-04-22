News updates from Hindustan Times: Working from home to be the new norm in Covid-19 aftermath, says RS Prasad and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:06 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Working from home to be the new norm in Covid-19 aftermath: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Work-from-home will be the new norm in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, minister of communications, and electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday, and asked the departments under his charge to work on putting in place a platform to facilitate the emerging trend.

Lockdowns may have only arrested first wave of Covid-19, says WHO

The sweeping shutdowns across the world appear to have absorbed what may only be the first wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections, according to officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and findings by researchers in France – one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

Trump’s immigration suspension to last 60 days, targets those seeking green cards

President Donald Trump has said he expects to sign an executive order Wednesday that will suspend immigration — mostly impacting Green Cards — for the next 60 days to ensure Americans hits by record layoffs caused by the coronavirus outbreak get a first shot at all available jobs.

Facebook to buy 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio platforms for $5.7 billion

Facebook on Wednesday announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) to buy a 10 per cent stake in the firm that houses billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom arm Jio as the social media giant looks to expand presence in its largest market in terms of subscriber base.

‘Instead of squash, thinking of groceries’: Saurav Ghosal

Saurav Ghosal, the world No. 13 squash player who became the only Indian male to break into the top 10 of the world rankings last year, says he during the lockdown due to Covid-19, instead of analysing my performance in the French league, which would have taken place on the weekend of March 14, playing the Egyptian league and playing in El Gouna by the Red Sea soon after, he is thinking of groceries these days.

TV actor Rashmi Desai calls leaked bank statements disturbing

Television actor Rashami Desai is disturbed by screenshots of her bank statements posted on social media. She says she had sent those screenshots to her accounting team after returning from Bigg Boss house.

Are you violating video-call etiquette?

We’ve never video-called more than at present. Office meetings, catching up with friends, parties, consulting your doctors or checking in on loved ones. But there is a right way and a wrong way to do this.

Covid-19: China vs Germany as Angela Merkel demands ‘transparency’

War of words have erupted between China and Germany over Covid-19. Beijing hit back after German Chancellor raised questions on virus’ origin. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel said, “I think that the more transparently China makes clear the story of the emergence of this virus, the better that is for us all in the whole world to learn from it.”

