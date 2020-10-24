e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Yogi Adityanath orders glass room in all UP police stations for women complainants and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Yogi Adityanath orders glass room in all UP police stations for women complainants and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:58 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also inaugurated women help desks, being set up in each police station.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also inaugurated women help desks, being set up in each police station.(ANI Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mission Shakti: Yogi Adityanath orders glass room in all UP police stations for women complainants

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the setting up of a secret glass room in police stations across the state would help women complainants speak freely to women police personnel. Read more

Smriti Irani attacks Congress for opposing farm acts, hits out at Robert Vadra

BJP leader Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress and accused it of using farmers and their issues for its benefit. Watch here

Set, aim, trick or treat! Man builds ‘candypult’ for Halloween, netizens love it

Along with spookiness in the air, Halloween comes with the joy of trick or treating and lots of candy. And keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation, people have come up with their own creative ways to enjoy trick and treating. Read more

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: ‘Right from the second game,’ MS Dhoni explains what went wrong with CSK this season

2020 has been a forgetful year for Chennai Super Kings. There were much expectations with the franchise of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League but the UAE hasn’t proved a happy hunting ground for the three-time champions. Read more

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm review: An audacious achievement by Sacha Baron Cohen, one of the bravest storytellers of our times

While Sacha Baron Cohen had been up to his antics for several months, the first rumblings of a potential Borat sequel arrived just a few weeks ago, when he was spotted running around Los Angeles in full costume. Read more

