Mission Shakti: Yogi Adityanath orders glass room in all UP police stations for women complainants

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 11:37 IST

All police stations in Uttar Pradesh would have to set up a glass room for women complainants to register their complaints before women police personnel. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the setting up of a secret glass room in police stations across the state would help women complainants speak freely to women police personnel.

UP’s all 1,535 police stations would now have a women help desk too. Adityanath inaugurated these women help desks on Friday.

These initiatives are part of the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign that has been started in UP to ensure women safety gets top priority.

All helpline numbers- 1090, 181, 112, 1076, 1098 and 102 will be displayed at the help desk and secret rooms so that women complainants can call for help when needed. A warning of action on misuse of the helpline will also be mentioned at the help desk.

The help desk should be equipped with CCTV and a computer and there should be seating arrangement for police personnel and the complainant. The complainant should also be provided stationery to write her complaint, CM said.

Adityanath said that respect for women should be instilled in people and Mission Shakti programmes should be organised in educational institutions across the state. An effort should be made to make respect for women a tradition in schools through morning assembly prayers and cultural events, he said.

The launch of Mission Shakti has triggered a political turnaround in the state with elements, trying to blow incidents out of proportion, being pushed on the back foot, he said.

Adityanath also lauded the efforts of the state police and added further that the chief secretary and officers in the chief minister’s office will review activities of the various state government departments associated with Mission Shakti.

The ambit of Mission Shakti should be broadened as it aims to change the people’s attitude towards women. More people should be motivated to join the campaign as the connection of common people with government machinery will pave the way for the success of the campaign, he said.

The chief minister also spoke to women teachers, police personnel, representatives of voluntary organisations as well as people’s representatives at the women’s help desk at police stations located in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Meerut and Agra districts.

The people’s representatives said that the measures taken by the state government have instilled a sense of security and confidence among women.