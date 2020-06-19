News updates from Hindustan Times: YSRC bags all 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

YSRC bags all 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh

The ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh won all the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state, elections for which were held on Friday.

Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday sought an assurance from the government that status quo will be restored on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Galwan Valley in Ladakh area and that China will revert to its original position. In her address at the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the border stand-off with China, Gandhi asked pointed questions on whether there was an intelligence failure on the massive build-up of Chinese forces along the LAC.

Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Friday asked its staffers to uninstall 52 mobile apps, pointing that these applications could be used to extract information from their mobile phones. The STF order also asked staff members to get their family members to remove the mobile applications.

Sourav Ganguly started the revolution of Indian cricket: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain says that Sourav Ganguly made India a feisty side and that is why he has huge respect for the former India opener, who Hussain thinks started the ‘revolution of Indian cricket.’

Bhumi Pednekar writes verse on how Sushant Singh Rajput showed her stars

Bhumi Pednekar has penned a beautiful note on how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput taught her about the stars and different thinkers and scientists.

International Yoga Day 2020: What is meditation, its various forms and how it helps alleviate stress

Yoga and meditation go hand in hand when it comes to taking care of the physical and mental health of the body. With International Day of Yoga right around the corner, know about the five different types of meditation from which you can pick the one that is most comfortable for you .

