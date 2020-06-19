Sourav Ganguly started the revolution of Indian cricket: Nasser Hussain

cricket

They were one of the best captains of their time and one of the fiercest competitors but whenever Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain talk about each other they have nothing but respect. The former England captain said he knew they were always in a ‘big battle’ with India because of Ganguly’s captaincy.

Hussain said Ganguly made India a feisty side and that is why he has huge respect for the former India opener, who Hussain thinks started the ‘revolution of Indian cricket.’

“Sourav made the Indian team a feisty side. He made the side tough, and when he was captaining the side you knew you were in a big battle with them. I have a huge respect for him as a captain as he started the revolution of Indian cricket,” Hussain said on Sony Ten Pit Stop.

Ganguly, who is one of India’s most successful captains having led the side between 2000 and 2005, had earlier said that leaving behind a team that believed it could win anywhere is one of his biggest legacies.

Reacting on current India captain Virat Kohli, Hussain said the right-hander is always desperate for a victory when he is on the field.

“Virat Kohli is a hugely combative cricketer. When he is out on the field, he wants to win and is desperate for victory,” he said.

Hussain heaped praise on current England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, crediting him for the change in the England ODI and T20I side. Under Morgan’s captaincy England won their maiden ODI World Cup last year in July.

“He has done such a fine job leading the England white-ball side. The best aspect of the side is that they look to express themselves well.

“Another important aspect about this side is their selection. They have gone with players who are good white-ball cricketers such as Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy among others. More importantly, Eoin is known to be someone who is calm and cool as a captain,” said Hussain.