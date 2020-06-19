Former captain Waqar Younis thinks ‘Pakistan got it totally wrong’ against India in 2019 World Cup

cricket

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:26 IST

Former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis is known for his sharp cricketing acumen and displays the same as a cricket pundit these days. During his career, Younis was part of several memorable victories over arch rivals India. But he was also part of the teams that lost to India in the 1996 and 2003 editions of the World Cup.

He was also the coach of the team when Pakistan lost to India in the semi-final of the 2011 edition of the global tournament. India enjoys an enviable 7-0 record against the neighbours in the World Cup, a statistic that is often used by Indian fans to showcase their team’s dominance.

ALSO READ: ‘Dada, nothing will happen at no. 5’: Former India coach’s advice that turned Sourav Ganguly’s career

The latest of those defeats came in the 2019 World Cup when Pakistan were decimated by a strong Indian team. Pakistan’s victory over India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final meant there was an undertone of revenge in the match for the Indians and Virat Kohli and his team ensured their rivals were not given an inch.

Speaking to cricket fans on the Twitter handle @GloFansOfficial, Younis, who is currently the bowling coach of the Pakistan team, pointed out a mistake that cost Pakistan dearly in the game at Manchester.

“I think Pakistan got it totally wrong against India in 2019 starting right from the toss. I think they were hoping that the pitch will do a lot more and they will get early wickets which will put India under pressure. But, India had very seasoned openers and they did not really let the bowler settle. And, the pitch did not really do much and once they get going it was very difficult to stop them. They piled up so many runs to which Pakistan had no answers at all.”

“So, I think it was a silly mistake when, to begin with, winning the toss and asking India to bat because batting first on that pitch was the way to go and it did not really help Pakistan that day and India was too good, way too good,” he further added.

ALSO READ: ‘Rohit hit quick boundaries, suddenly there was sense of panic’: Pujara on how Sharma unsettled Australia in Adelaide

India batted first and posted a huge total of 336 runs on the board. Rohit Sharma (140) and KL Rahul (57) shared a 136-run opening stand. Rohit continued to torment the Pakistani bowlers in the company of Kohli (77) after Rahuyl was dismissed and India managed to post a big total.

Pakistan were never really in the chase as India’s strong bowling department helped the team eke out a 89-run win in a rain affected match.