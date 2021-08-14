News updates from HT: 1380 police personnel awarded medals on 75th Independence Day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Independence Day 2021: 1380 police personnel awarded medals, announces MHA

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) announced on Saturday that 1380 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. Read more

Threats to blow up Mumbai University if undergrad results not declared soonest

The email bomb threats to Mumbai University come in the backdrop of two hoax bomb calls made to the Mumbai police in the last fortnight. Read more

'Few batsmen have a record where their initial 8-10 centuries are away from home': Inzamam hails 'rare' batsman KL Rahul

KL Rahul's century on the opening day of the Lord's Test won him plenty of plaudits from several former cricketers, including Pakistan great Inzamam-Ul Haq. Read more

Sneaky fan films Priyanka Chopra's dinner date with Awkwafina in London, gets 'entirely new level of FOMO'.

A video of actor Priyanka Chopra in London, out on a dinner date with Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and director Paul Feig and his wife, has been shared online. Read more

Smriti Irani’s latest viral Instagram post is all about motivation

Union Minister Smriti Irani is a regular user of Instagram. Taking to the platform, she often shares different kinds of posts that are highly relatable. Read more

Radhika Apte shows how to wear white with two chic and glam looks, see pics here

Parched actor Radhika Apte shows us how to wear white in two chic and glamorous looks for a shoot. She wore a bralette-style top with bikini bottoms and a bodycon cut-out dress. Read more

Much-awaited Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is here in hybrid form

Lamborghini has unveiled the much-awaited Countach LPI 800-4 supercar. The original Countach is known to have given birth to the supercar segment decades back. Read more