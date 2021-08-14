Sneaky fan films Priyanka Chopra's dinner date with Awkwafina in London, gets 'entirely new level of FOMO'. Watch

A video of actor Priyanka Chopra in London, out on a dinner date with Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and director Paul Feig and his wife, has been shared online. Presumably shot by a fan, the video has been posted online by Priyanka's fan clubs.

The fan employed various methods to film the actor, who appeared to be having an animated conversation with Awkwafina and Paul Feig, and posing for group pictures. The fan offered commentary on their experience, posting the videos on social media. “Oh, and Priyanka Chopra was there too, lol,” the fan wrote, continuing in the second post, which showed Priyanka and the group having a blast together, “F**k soup dumplings, this is an entirely new level of FOMO.”

Video: @priyankachopra at a restaurant with Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Paul Feig and his Wife tonight in London 💕 pic.twitter.com/Ki8pYb8VXx — PRIYANKA DAILY (@PriyankaDailyFC) August 14, 2021

Priyanka has been stationed in London for the better part of the year, filming back-to-back projects Text for You and Amazon Prime's Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers. She was joined recently by her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick have been photographed by the paparazzi out and about London, going on walks together, enjoying meals at restaurants, and chilling with her mother, Madhu Chopra. A recent video, shared by one of Priyanka's fan pages on Instagram, showed her and Nick engaging in PDA at a restaurant.

Awkwafina, known for her performances in Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8 and The Farewell, will soon be seen in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Paul Feig is best known for directing hit comedies such as Bridesmaids, The Heat and Spy. Sandra Oh is best known for her roles in Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve.

Priyanka has a packed lineup of films, and she recently added her Bollywood comeback, Jee Le Zaraa, to the list. She'll star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the road trip movie, directed by Farhan Akhtar.