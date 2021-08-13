Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's stylish week in London: Selfies with fans, restaurant-hopping with Parineeti Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra is finally reunited with her singer husband Nick Jonas and is making the most of their time together. The couple has been spotted multiple times through the week, by the paparazzi and fans in London, at lunches, dinners or simply strolling through Notting Hill.

On Thursday, a picture clicked by one of Priyanka and Nick's fans was posted on social media. Priyanka wore a tie-dye blue top with white pants and a pink baguette bag. Nick wore an oversized white jersey with black pants. The two were holding hands and smiling for the picture, clicked by the fan, while maintaining social distance. A video from the same day also showed them strolling on a street with two others.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Priyanka and Nick were spotted by the paparazzi at Scalini Restaurant in Chelsea. She wore a black and white zebra print dress with high black heels. Nick wore a floral shirt with black pants and carried a large black pouch in one hand.

Last Friday, they were at Crown London Aspinalls Casino until 4 am. Before that, they spent their evening at Amazonico restaurant in Mayfair. Priyanka wore a plain black dress with red PVC heels and Nick wore a purple sweater with grey pants. The paparazzi even clicked pictures of them inside their car. +

Before that, Priyanka and Nick were also joined by her cousin Parineeti Chopra for dinner one night. Her mother Madhu Chopra and other friends were also with them.

Also read: Modern Love 2 review: Amazon series returns with fewer bad eggs, more sugar; Kit Harington deserves rom-com franchise

Priyanka has been stationed in London since last year while Nick has been in the US. He is in UK to spend time with Priyanka before he and his brothers begin their concert tour.

Priyanka was last seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She has been working on her Amazon Prime series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, and recently announced her comeback Hindi movie, Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.