Even Priyanka Chopra's feet are inseparable from 'boo' Nick Jonas after long-awaited reunion. See new pic

Priyanka Chopra shared a new picture with her husband, Nick Jonas, on Thursday. But unlike the last one, this picture didn't show either of their faces -- it showed their feet instead.

Priyanka Chopra, who is in the UK, reunited with Nick Jonas earlier this week, and she shared a picture of them embracing to mark the occasion. Nick has been based in Los Angeles while she's been away.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of their feet. While Nick was wearing sneakers, Priyanka seemingly wore Christian Louboutins. She also tagged Sabrina Dhowre, the wife of actor Idris Elba, seemingly as a nod to her charity campaign Walk a Mile in My Shoes, 'about coming together through empathy and hope.'

Earlier this week, Priyanka welcomed Nick to the UK with a post on Instagram, which she captioned, "He's home."

Talking about occasionally being away from Priyanka with L'Officiel Italia, Nick said earlier this year, "I feel really lucky to have her as a muse and that support pushes me to keep writing; she is omnipresent for me. We stay together as much as possible to accumulate as much time as possible for those moments when we know we inevitably have to separate."

Priyanka has been stationed in London for the best part of 2021. She filmed the romantic drama Text for You there, and immediately moved on to the Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers. The ambitious project will also have spinoffs -- one set in Italy and the other in India. The Indian Citadel is being spearheaded by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Priyanka was last seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, both of which released on Netflix. She has a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a wedding-based reality show on Amazon, and a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela directed by Barry Levinson in the pipeline.