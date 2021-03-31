News updates from HT: 3 Rafale fighters to land in India today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

3 Rafale fighter jets to land in India today; UAE to provide mid-air refuelling

India will get three more Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday, which will join the Golden Arrows Squadron in Ambala. These fighter jets will fly directly from France and will be provided mid-air refuelling by the UAE. Read more

Dust incursion, strong winds likely in Delhi till tomorrow: IMD

Dry, dust-laden winds from Rajasthan are continuing to blow over Delhi, leading to a deterioration in air quality and visibility in the Capital. Read more

Battlelines drawn in Nandigram as campaigning for phase 2 ends; all eyes on Mamata vs Suvendu contest

Nandigram in West Bengal is gearing up for an interesting electoral battle between chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and her protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari. The rural seat is one of 30 constituencies that will go to polls on Thursday in the second phase of Assembly elections. Read more

Bombay high court to hear Param Bir Singh's plea against Anil Deshmukh today

The Bombay High Court will on Wednesday hear a petition filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. Read more

IPL 2021: Chris Morris ready to lead or support with ball in Rajasthan Royals, plays down price tag pressure

Post the IPL 2021 auctions in February, mention of Chris Morris has inevitably been followed by money talk. With a price tag of Rs.16.25 crore making him the costliest IPL player ever, it’s natural. The South African all-rounder though has taken it in his stride. Read more

Kangana Ranaut showers praise on Sanya Malhotra: ‘You deserve everything and much more’

Kangana Ranaut heaped praise on Sanya Malhotra in a fresh tweet, calling her talented and deserving. Kangana also gave a shout-out to Sanya’s new release, Pagglait, and said that she heard that the film is ‘doing amazingly well’. Read more

No Voltswagen after all: Volkswagen says name change part of joke

Volkswagen showcased its intent of focusing massively on electric vehicles by, and also, releasing a statement earlier this week informing it intends to change its name to Voltswagen. Read more

‘Flower man’ steals the show at cousin’s wedding. Watch

If you’re someone who loves watching wedding videos, you may have seen little boys or girls showering flower petals on the aisle before bride’s entry. Read more

‘Will know how serious Pakistan is when…’: Indian Army chief on terror camps