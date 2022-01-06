News updates from HT: 6 dead, 20 injured after gas leak in Gujarat mill and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gujarat: At least 6 dead, 20 in critical state after gas leak at Surat mill

At least six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital in an injured state early morning today after an incident of gas leakage at a company in Gujarat's Surat, reported the ANI news agency. Read more

'Will be a wonderful birthday gift': Gavaskar urges Team India to win Johannesburg Test for 'India's greatest cricketer'

The second Test match between India and South Africa at Johannesburg is tantalizingly poised heading into the fourth and what promises to be the final day. Read more

Vir Das announces Mumbai gig after controversial US show, promises it will be ‘distanced, sanitised'

Comedian-actor Vir Das has announced he will be performing back to back 10 shows in Mumbai at the iconic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at the NCPA (National Centre for the Performing Arts). Read more

Loved Kareena Kapoor's vintage black T-shirt with shorts for dinner with Manish Malhotra? It costs ₹40k

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan loves mixing loose silhouettes in her casual and everyday wardrobe. The star has made several style statements on the red carpet. Read more

'Nation won't forgive..': BJP leaders slam Congress after lapse in PM's security

BJP leaders hit out at Congress after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit was cut short as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters. Watch here