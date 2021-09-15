Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Afghanistan on the verge of collapse, Taliban surviving on 'donation' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Since its takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan has been facing cash crunch, with global aids freezing and daily limits set on withdrawal from bank accounts. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo(REUTERS)

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Afghanistan on brink of collapse, Taliban fighters surviving on donation: Report

Since its takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan has been facing cash crunch, with global aids freezing and daily limits set on withdrawal from bank accounts. Read More

Indian ambassador thanks Qatar for supporting Afghan evacuation efforts

Indian ambassador to Qatar Dr Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met Qatar's foreign minister Lolwah Alkhater and thanked her for the support to people being evacuated from Afghanistan. Read More

Maharashtra records 3,530 fresh Covid cases, 52 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 3,530 new Covid-19 cases with 52 deaths. Read More

Haaland to Bayern would be ‘perfect’, German national team currently in a transition phase: Claudio Pizarro

Is Robert Lewandowski going to leave next summer? Will Bayern Munich buy Erling Haaland? Read More

Pooja Batra watches Al Pacino’s And Justice For All with him, shares pics

Pooja Batra has shared pictures with Hollywood star Al Pacino on Instagram. Read More

Mira Rajput in 25k thigh-slit strapless dress takes 'glam on the rocks', we're swooning

Shahid Kapoor's wife and mother-of-two Mira Rajput Kapoor's elegant and effortless style has always enchanted her followers. Read More

New iPhone 13 series, Watch 7, cheaper iPad, new iPad Mini: Apple launch event

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were launched in California. Watch 

 

Made 84 tribunal appointments since 2020; no name pending with us: Govt tells SC

Maharashtra records 3,530 fresh Covid cases, 52 deaths

Ashwini Vaishnaw travels in Vande Bharat train between Jammu-Katra

Odisha artist lost hands in train accident, but continues to pursue his passion
