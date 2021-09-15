Home / India News / Maharashtra records 3,530 fresh Covid cases, 52 deaths
Beneficiaries queue up to get inoculated against Covid-19 at a centre set up on CSMT platform in Mumbai on September 9. (HT file)
Beneficiaries queue up to get inoculated against Covid-19 at a centre set up on CSMT platform in Mumbai on September 9. (HT file)
india news

Maharashtra records 3,530 fresh Covid cases, 52 deaths

Mumbai recorded 367 cases and five deaths, taking its tally to 735,767 and toll to 16,033. Further, 28,498 people were tested in the city. The daily positivity rate is now 1.28%
READ FULL STORY
By Naresh Kamath and Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 08:23 AM IST

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 3,530 new Covid-19 cases with 52 deaths. The case tally has now reached 6,504,147, while the death toll stands at 138,221.

Mumbai recorded 367 cases and five deaths, taking its tally to 735,767 and toll to 16,033. Further, 28,498 people were tested in the city. The daily positivity rate is now 1.28%.

Also Read | BJP opposes Maha CM’s order on keeping eye on migrants, MNS welcomes it

The state administered 506,048 Covid vaccine doses on the day, while 42,974 citizens were vaccinated in Mumbai. The Mumbai civic body has maintained that the period till October 5 is crucial and a spike in the number of cases is expected in the coming days.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic said, “Citizens need to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour and exercise maximum caution, especially in this festive season.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.