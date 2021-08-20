Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Air India Captain Devi Sharan remembers Kandahar hijack and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Air India Captain Devi Sharan remembers Kandahar hijack and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Air India Captain Devi Sharan was 37 years old when five masked men hijacked the airbus he was flying from Kathmandu to Delhi carrying 176 passengers in 1999. (ANI)(ANI)

'Seems nothing has changed..': Captain Devi Sharan remembers 1999's Kandahar hijack

Air India Captain Devi Sharan was 37 years old when five masked men hijacked the airbus he was flying from Kathmandu to Delhi carrying 176 passengers in 1999. Read More

Facebook, Instagram remove Rahul Gandhi's post with Delhi rape victim's kin

Content posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that revealed the identity of the family of a minor gangrape victim from northwest Delhi have been removed by Facebook and the photo-sharing app Instagram owned by it. Read More

China passes law to curb, regulate collection of private data

China on Friday passed a new legislation to curb and regulate online data collection by private companies, official media reported. Read More

Rafael Nadal ends 2021 season prematurely over foot issue, to miss US Open

Spaniard Rafael Nadal said on Friday that he will end his 2021 season early due to a foot injury that has been troubling him for a year. Read More

Step inside Jacqueline Fernandez's new apartment, which was home to Priyanka Chopra during her wedding

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a couple of new vlogs on her YouTube channel, giving fans a good look inside her apartment. Read More

Taliban kill journalist's kin; Hunt Door-to-Door for Afghan Forces, US Allies

Despite Taliban's repeated claims of pardoning their opponents in Afghanistan, shocking reports of the insurgents brutality have emerged. Watch

