News updates from HT: Air India says scheduled flights to Kabul to continue as of now and all the latest news

Monitoring situation in Kabul; flights to continue as of now, says Air India

National carrier Air India is monitoring the situation in Kabul and will continue scheduled flights to the region for the time being, Air India officials said on Sunday. Read more

TMC MP Dola Sen alleges attack on convoy on way to hoist Tricolour in Tripura

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sena said on Sunday her convoy was attacked in South Tripura when she was on her way to hoist the National Flag on the occasion of Independence Day. Read more

PM Modi draws criticism in Bengal for error in Red Fort address

Political parties in West Bengal on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying in his Independence Day address from Red Fort that freedom fighter Matangini Hazra was from Assam. Read more

Burhan Wani's father hoists Tricolour, no internet snag: I-day firsts for J&K

On its 75th year, Independence Day in Jammu and Kashmir was marked by many firsts as the Valley celebrated the day with fervour. The father of slain terrorist Burhan Wani unfurled the National Flag at a school in Pulwama. Read more

'He looked like picking a wicket every ball': Gavaskar hails India pacer who 'did not allow England batsmen to rest'

Despite England going wicketless in the first session of Day 3 of the second Test of the series at Lord’s, India staged a late comeback in the day to pick up five wickets for 51 runs. Read more

After Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty makes first appearance, talks about how to control ‘negative thoughts’. Watch

Shilpa Shetty made an appearance at a Covid-19 fundraiser, We For India, on Sunday. This is her first appearance after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest last month. Read more