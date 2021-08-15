'He looked like picking a wicket every ball': Gavaskar hails India pacer who 'did not allow England batsmen to rest'

Despite England going wicketless in the first session of Day 3 of the second Test of the series at Lord’s, India staged a late comeback in the day to pick up five wickets for 51 runs. India’s fast bowling duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj got among the wickets and combined to snare seven to bowl England out for 391, with a lead of 27 runs.

Siraj was the best bowler on display on Saturday, picking up 4/94, while Ishant took 3/69, but among the two pacers, it was the youngster Siraj who impressed Sunil Gavaskar. The former India captain liked the body language of Siraj, which he feels did not drop even a little as he continued to have a go at the batsmen.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 4

"The thing with batsmen is that, while they are facing fast bowlers, they keenly follow the body language of the bowlers. When they feel that the bowlers are a little tired, the batsman feels he can score runs maybe after a couple of balls. But with Siraj, it did not happen. Till the end, he looked like picking a wicket every ball. And with that, he did allow England batsmen to rest," Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports Network.

Siraj, who, on Day 2 had dismissed Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed off consecutive balls, broke a 121-run stand between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, dismissing the latter before taking out Ollie Robinson. Gavaskar's thoughts were echoed by former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra, who felt that Siraj appeared in great rhythm throughout the day.

Also Read | Broad takes a dig at India after Bumrah peppers Anderson with bouncers on Day 3

"It was brilliant bowling. He put his all into it. As a bowler, he did everything – picked up wickets and bowled long spells. From the first ball till the last, there is no shortage of energy in his run-up. With bowlers, you can figure when someone is in rhythm and that produces results. Right now, he has the figures and the performance," said Nehra on the same broadcast.