India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Virat Kohli & co. look to set up a huge target at Lord's

India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 4: All eyes will be on Indian batters once again as they look to set up a mammoth target for England. All three results are still possible at Lord's but if India manage to get a few runs on the board by the end of the day, and put England to bat once again, the momentum can shift in the favour of the visitors. But if England bowlers take a few quick wickets, the match will turn in favour of the hosts. A thrilling day of Test in store.
AUG 15, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Stuart Broad sure did enjoy the fiery showdown
Such was the barrage of short-pitched bowling, that Jasprit Bumrah overstepped four time in an over to make a 10-ball over. Anderson copped blows on the helmet and on the body. What did you make of it?
AUG 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST
The Bumrah vs Anderson duel
It's been one of the most under-rated contests but Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson duel has been nothing short of fascinating. Anderson got Bumrah in the first innings, before the India fast bowler responded in style. On Day 3, Bumrah did not allow Anderson to score even a single run off his bowling and peppered the England No. 11 with vicious bouncers.
AUG 15, 2021 12:24 PM IST
India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and England. The penultimate day of this Test match and only two innings completed so far. With this match evenly-poised, the fourth day promises to be a cracker of a contest and one that could well set the tone for the outcome of the Lord's Test. India will begin their second innings, trailing by 27 runs, and while it may not be a huge lead by England, the home team will be keen to prevent the Indian batsmen from getting their noses ahead by much. Two days, two innings to decide the result of this fascinating Test. Let's get this rolling.
