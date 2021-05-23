News updates from HT: Aircraft, warships on standby for Cyclone Yaas relief efforts and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Aircraft, warships on standby to respond to Cyclone Yaas

India has placed its military aircraft and warships on standby for rescue and relief ahead of Cyclone Yaas making landfall on the country’s eastern coast on May 26. Read more

USCIS should approve H-1B visas for 6 years, suggests Cato Institute's David Bier

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently revoked a memo, issued during the Donald Trump administration, to ensure smoother H-1B visa extension. Read more

'They will be lot more conditioned': Taylor says IPL ending early 'probably played into India's hands', explains why

Veteran New Zealand batsman has remarked that the suspension of IPL 2021-- due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and within the IPL bio-bubble-- has "played into India's hands." Read more

Kareena Kapoor shares Mumbai Police’s reminder to mask up featuring her and Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai Police, known for creatively using pop culture references to send across important messages to citizens, turned to Bollywood for their latest series of public service announcements on Covid-19 safety regulations. Read more

Twinkle Khanna shares 3 book recommendations ‘for a brief respite’ amid Covid-19

As the real world gets too gloomy to deal with 24x7, given the conflicts and Covid-19 death rates, most of us are looking for escapism be it through all travel pictures, short video reels on Instagram, a movie on OTT platforms or books for bookworms. Read more

Cyclone Yaas: When, where it will make landfall; PM Modi's order; Odisha warned

Just days after India's west coast bore the brunt of Cyclone Tauktae, the east coast is now preparing for Cyclone Yaas. The Indian Meteorological Department said that the 'very severe cyclonic storm' is expected to make landfall in northern Odisha on May 26. Watch here