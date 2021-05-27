News updates from HT: All party meeting in Lakshdweep today to discuss plan of action and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lakshadweep: All-party meeting today to discuss plan of action

An all-party meeting is scheduled today in Lakshadweep against the administrator’s reforms even as the collector of the islands has called a press conference in Kochi later in the day to explain the position of the administration in the stand-off. Read more

'From anywhere in world': US firm to supply 1 mn black fungus drug to India

Prompted by PM Modi's instruction to get black fungus drug Amphotericin from anywhere in the world, Indian missions have been scouring for the supply of this drug. Read more

Darbhanga airport beats bigger airports in footfall amid Covid pandemic

Boosting regional air connectivity under Centre’s UDAN scheme, Darbhanga airport continues to register large footfalls amid Covid pandemic despite very low human resources support. Read more

Delhi YouTuber arrested for flying pet dog Dollar on balloons in video

Delhi-based YouTuber Gaurav Sharma has been arrested for posting a video on the social media platform in which he floated his pet dog Dollar up in the air by tying hydrogen balloons on its back. Read more

BCCI may have some plans for the future: Former Pakistan skipper picks Virat Kohli's successor as India captain

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has listed three names who could potentially go on to become the captain of Team India in the future. Read more

FRIENDS Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and gang are being paid this unbelievable amount for the episode

The stars of 90s hit sitcom FRIENDS are reuniting for a special episode on Thursday, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry will revisit the sets of the show. Read more

Toyota bets on twin factors to boost prospects once lockdown restrictions ease

It has been a challenging past weeks for India with Covid-19 infections climbing to record numbers and forcing most states to enforce lockdown restrictions. Read more

Ariana Grande wears custom Vera Wang wedding dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn

Images of Grande's outfit from her hush-hush wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California, landed on social media recently. Read more

How CBI chief Subodh Jaiswal is linked with Scam 1992 sequel on Abdul Telgi

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has taken charge as the new Chief of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer has handled many high-profile roles and important cases in his tenure so far. Watch here