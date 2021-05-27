'From anywhere in world': US firm to supply 1 mn black fungus drug to India

Prompted by PM Modi's instruction to get black fungus drug Amphotericin from anywhere in the world, Indian missions have been scouring for the supply of this drug

American biopharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences is working on accelerating the supply of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections (AmBisome) to India, used to treat Mucormycosis or Black Fungus. Gilead has already sent 1,21,000 vials of the injection and another 85,000 vials are on its way. The company will be supplying a total of 1 million doses of AmBisome. The procurement is being facilitated by Mylan, a global generic and speciality pharmaceuticals company.





"Gilead Sciences is working on expediting the supply of AmBisome to India through Mylan. More than 121,000 vials have so far reached India. Another 85,000 vials are on the way. The company will supply 1 million doses of AmBisome to India through Mylan," government sources told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed officials to procure Liposomal Amphotericin B injections from anywhere around the globe. Indian missions to various countries are trying to secure supplies for this life-saving drug, government sources told news agency ANI, adding that it is due to these efforts that Gilead reached out and sent the life-saving drugs to India.

“The Prime Minister had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world. Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of this drug. It has been achieved with the help of Gilead Sciences in the USA,” the source added.

The Union government has been trying to ramp up domestic production of Amphotericin B by rewarding license to 5 pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce this drug, in addition to the 5 which is already involved in its production. States have been hit hard by a shortage of Amphotericin B injections. The national capital has received 3,850 vials of Amphotericin B till Tuesday as against its weekly requirement of 30,000 doses.