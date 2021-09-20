News updates from HT: ‘Singh’s resignation sign of Congress’ decline in Punjab,’ says opposition and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Amarinder Singh’s resignation sign of Congress’ decline in Punjab’: Opposition

Captain Amarinder Singh’s (retd) resignation as Punjab chief minister on Saturday has brought the focus back on infighting in the Congress party with experts and political rivals suggesting the move could hurt the grand old party’s prospects in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Read More

Action-packed week of UN General Assembly to begin. Here's what's on agenda

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) is set to kick off its high-level week, where discussions will be held on expanding access to Covid-19 vaccines and confronting the rising dangers of climate change. Read More

Channi prays at historic gurdwara before taking oath as Punjab’s first Dalit CM

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, 58, who will be taking oath as Punjab’s first Dalit chief minister in Chandigarh at 11am on Monday began his big day by paying obeisance at the Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib in his Chamkaur Sahib constituency. Read More

'I don't know what Pollard was thinking. CSK could have been 60, 70 or 80 all out': Pietersen critical of MI's captaincy

Kevin Pietersen was pretty outspoken at the mid-innings interval of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match 30 of the IPL 2021, believing MI lost grip of the game when they allowed CSK to come back in the game after having them on the mat at 24/4 in the Powerplay. Read More

Emmys 2021 full winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, see who won awards

The Emmy Awards 2021, celebrating the best of television, marked a return to in-person award ceremonies after going virtual last year. Read More

Loved Ananya Panday's glam three-piece bikini in Maldives holiday pics? Here's what it costs

Bollywood star Ananya Panday served major wanderlust vibes on the weekend as she escaped to the Maldives for a mini holiday. Read More

Watch: Virat Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain after IPL 2021