News updates from HT: Amit Shah hits out at Akhilesh in Azamgarh over ‘Jinnah’ remark and all the latest news

Amit Shah hits out at Akhilesh with new ‘Jinnah’ wordplay
Union home minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal came up with a new 'Jinnah' wordplay to hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP).
Thane civic body proposes to shut 2 Covid facilities for paucity of patients
While the state government is preparing for an active Covid-19 caseload of 1.2 million cases in the third wave, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has proposed to shut its Thane Global Covid Hospital and the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Stadium due to scarcity of patients at present.
3rd draft Glasgow cover decision continues to be weak on finance, loss and adaptation
After night long negotiations on several elements of the Glasgow cover decision, the COP 26 Presidency released another draft text on Saturday morning.
T20 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar explains why David Warner didn't review his dismissal against Pakistan
Australia might have beaten Pakistan convincingly in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, but David Warner's dismissal early in the run-chase had diminished the Aussie hopes for a comeback in the game.
Alia Bhatt reveals her phone wallpaper featuring Ranbir Kapoor, gives cryptic response to marriage question. Watch
Alia Bhatt shared a new video on her YouTube channel, which gave fans a glimpse of what a day in her life looks like.
Mrunal Thakur’s leg day is all about lifting weights
Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhamaka in all ways possible – be it in fashion or in fitness.
Busker stops performance to help man searching for food in trash, then this happens. Watch
The stories of kindness by random strangers often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts.
These 3 Indian cities are part of world’s top 10 polluted places list
The horrible situation of air pollution in the national capital region has highlighted India's struggle with ensuring clean air for its citizens.