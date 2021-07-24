News updates from HT: Amit Shah to chair meet with northeast states and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah to review Covid situation, other challenges with northeastern states

Union home minister Amit Shah will review the coronavirus situation in the northeast on Saturday and also discuss several other important issues with chief ministers, chief secretaries and police chiefs of the states in the region, officials said. Read more

Heavy rain to continue over Maharashtra, milk supply to Mumbai affected today

A day after at least 61 people were killed in Maharashtra due to heavy rains, widespread showers accompanied by strong winds have been predicted for the region by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Saturday. Read more

Blinken to discuss ways to ‘deepen’ ties with India during visit, says US

The United States said Friday it expects to discuss ways to “further deepen” bilateral ties, the Quad, Afghanistan and the Covid-19 pandemic during Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s upcoming visit to India starting July 27, which will be his first as the top American diplomat. Read more

Asteroid 3 times the size of Taj Mahal to whizz past Earth. No need to panic, says planetarium official

An asteroid thrice the size of the Taj Mahal will pass close to Earth and according to Nasa, it will reach its closest approach late on Sunday. The Near-Earth Object, 2008 GO20, will hurtle past Earth at a speed of 8.2 km per second and will be about three to four million kilometres away from our planet. Read more

Everyone was in quarantine for a long time: Dhawan reveals why India fielded five debutants in third ODI against SL

Captain Shikhar Dhawan rued losing too many wickets and the inability to get a good partnership going for his team as India lost the final ODI to Sri Lanka by three wickets. Opting to bat, India started off well, reaching 147/3 before rain interrupted play. Read more

Hungama 2 review: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Paresh Rawal’s film is is distressingly dated

Director Priyadarshan, known for his love for crackling comedies, misses the mark with Hungama 2. While there are moments that make us guffaw, the film is marred by a damp squib of an ending. Read more

Sara Ali Khan drops steamy Eid look in Manish Malhotra’s pink Chikankari lehenga

At 25 and just three films old, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is taking the Internet by storm with her sartorial looks at red carpets, ethnic events or casual outings and this Eid-ul-Adha was no different. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON