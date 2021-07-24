Sara Ali Khan drops steamy Eid look in Manish Malhotra’s pink Chikankari lehenga

At 25 and just three films old, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is taking the Internet by storm with her sartorial looks at red carpets, ethnic events or casual outings and this Eid-ul-Adha was no different. Channelling her Pataudi princess vibes to raise the hotness quotient this Bakra Eid, Sara dropped steamy ethnic looks in an off-white and pink Chikankari lehenga with Manish Malhotra’s signature sparkle and our feeds are filled with sartorial joy.

Taking to her social media handle, Sara and Manish shared pictures that feature the diva in a jaw-dropping radiant look. While her love for Chikankari is no secret and fashionistas keep taking cues from her ethnic wardrobe to slay at the next traditional event, Sara’s latest desi doll look is winning hearts like no other.

Flaunting her washboard abs, Sara donned a broad strap off-white and pink blouse that came with a plunging sweetheart neckline and sported Chikankari work all over. She teamed it with a perfectly matching heavy embroidered lehenga.

A net dupatta with similar off-white and pink Chikankari embroidery running along the borders completed the Indian attire. Ditching accessorises to let her ravishing ensemble do the maximum talking, Sara pulled back her hair into a high mid-parted ponytail with locks of loose curly hair strands falling down her face.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Sara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses in a pink and white floral backdrop, Sara captioned the pictures, “Flower Shower Pink Power (sic)” while Manisha gushed, “The very charming @saraalikhan95 bewitching in offwhite and pink chikankari lehanga with our signature sparkle (sic).”

Sara Ali Khan was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.

