News updates from HT: Apollo hospital vandalised after Covid-19 patient dies and all the latest news

Apollo hospital’s emergency vandalised after Covid-19 patient dies for want of bed

The family members of a deceased coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient vandalised the emergency department and injured several staff members at the Indraprastha Apollo hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning, officials said. Read More

Army chief Gen MM Naravane reviews readiness in eastern Ladakh

Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday reviewed the Indian Army’s operational readiness in eastern Ladakh where India and China have been locked in a standoff for nearly a year. Read More

Railways deliver 450 tonnes of liquid oxygen so far, Delhi receives 70 tonnes

On Tuesday, Delhi received its first Oxygen Express’ train ferrying four cryogenic tankers carrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh on Tuesday morning, said officials from the railway ministry aware of the development. Read More

Inspired by Pat Cummins, Brett Lee donates bitcoin for India's fight against Covid

Inspired by Pat Cummins’ heart-winning gesture, former Australian pacer Brett Lee has stepped forward to help India in its fight against the Covid-19. Read More

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Baazaar director for calling her 'waste of oxygen': 'Ignorance is bliss'

Kangana Ranaut shot back at Baazaar director Gauravv K Chawla who made fun of her after she tweeted about ways to increase low oxygen levels. Read More

This toddler’s duet with mother on AR Rahman’s song is winning hearts. Seen it yet?

A clip featuring a mother-daughter duo performing a popular track by AR Rahman has grabbed the attention of netizens. Read More

