This toddler’s duet with mother on AR Rahman’s song is winning hearts. Seen it yet?

A clip featuring a mother-daughter duo performing a popular track by AR Rahman has grabbed the attention of netizens. Shared on Facebook by Anjana Madathil, the video shows her playing the ukulele and jamming with her little daughter. The clip may leave you with a big smile.

“My first attempt with the ukulele! It took me 6months with the little one around. #ukulele #agartumsaathho #ARRahman,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The 49-second-long recording starts with Madathil singing the song Agar Tum Saath Ho from the movie Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. What makes it more interesting is the toddler’s cute gestures throughout the song.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 18, the video has garnered over 9,800 reactions and several comments. People loved the little one’s enthusiasm while participating with her mother. Many pointed out how wholesome video is.

“Oh my god! Her expressions!” gushed a Facebook user. “Beautiful duet. Such precious moments,” commented another. “She’s really enjoying the song, look at her hand gestures,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the clip?