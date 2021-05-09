News updates from HT: Assam Cabinet to take oath at 12 noon tomorrow, says Himanta Biswa Sarma, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam's new cabinet to take oath at noon tomorrow, says CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's chief minister-designate and the convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said on Sunday that the state's new cabinet will take oath at 12 noon on Monday. Read more

Delhi extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 17. All you need to know about curbs

The Delhi government on Sunday extended the lockdown for another week till May 17 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Capital. Read more

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Champion gets 25-year-old son vaccinated out of turn, slammed

A viral picture of Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion’s 25-year-old son getting Covid-19 vaccine shot has led to a political storm in Uttarakhand with the opposition accusing the state government of encouraging VIP culture at a time when the shortage of medical supplies and vaccines have respectively led to deaths of Covid-19 patients and hampered the vaccination drive. Read more

'Virat has no air about himself, jokes with us as if he's a childhood friend:' Mohammed Shami hails Kohli the captain

Under Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team has managed to assemble its best fast-bowling line-up of all-time. In Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, India boast arguably the best three-pronged pace attack in the world, and coupled with the availability of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's fast bowling stocks appear more healthy and livelier than ever. Read more

Mahindra evaluating up to a 3% price hike as steel prices surging rapidly

Indian auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is keeping a close watch on the recent increase in commodity prices. The steel price is surging rapidly, and considering the fact that steel is heavily used as a raw material for vehicle manufacturing, the automaker is keeping a watch to see how the situation pans out. Depending on that, the automaker will initiate action to safeguard its business. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says Instagram deleted her post threatening to demolish Covid-19, laughs about hurting ‘Covid fan club’

After being banned by Twitter, Kangana Ranaut feels that she will not last on Instagram for ‘more than a week’. She claimed that her post announcing her Covid-19 diagnosis was taken down by the photo-sharing platform and suggested that it must have been reported by the ‘Covid fan club’. Read more