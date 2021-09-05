News updates from HT: BJP MLA blames Taliban for fuel price rise in India and all the latest news
Rising fuel prices? A BJP MLA blames Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
BJP MLA from Karnataka Arvind Bellad has blamed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan for the skyrocketing prices of gas, petrol and diesel in India.
180 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India in August, more than in all G7 states together: Centre
Figures shared by the Union government show that total 101 million vaccine doses were administered in the G7 nations last month.
Kolkata welcomes Durand Cup but Bagan, East Bengal skip it
Five ISL teams, defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC, Mohammedan Sporting among 16-teams in 130th edition which begins on Sunday.
Neetu Kapoor, friends celebrate Rishi Kapoor's birthday with his cutout, cake that shows his love for whiskey, Twitter
Neetu Kapoor celebrated her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary on Saturday in a unique fashion.
Want to challenge your core and fix posture? Try 5 Plank exercises by Yasmin Karachiwala
Yasmin Karachiwala shares five intense Plank variations to challenge the core muscles and fix posture.
Mercedes-Benz set to introduce its first all-electric AMG model
The luxury automaker now has teased an all-electric AMG model that is also all set to grab attention at the motor show.
Proud son shares post about mother working as a teacher, tweet wins hearts
Teachers' Day 2021: The post is shared by IRS officer Naveed Trumboo on Twitter.
Modi makeover & losing a loved one: Shashi Tharoor on politics, personal life
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor describes the ordeal of being an accused in the case regarding the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.